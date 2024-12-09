RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Markets settle lower amid selling in blue-chip stocks

December 09, 2024  16:23
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged down by selling in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and mixed global trend. 

 After oscillating between highs and lows during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 200.66 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 81,508.46. During the day, it moved between the high of 81,783.28 and low of 81,411.55. The NSE Nifty slipped 58.80 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 24,619.

 From the 30-share pack, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Asian Paints, ITC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards. Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were among the gainers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mamata's lollipop jibe at B'desh attacking India
LIVE! Mamata's lollipop jibe at B'desh attacking India

Major ruckus in Parliament over 'Cong-Soros' link
Major ruckus in Parliament over 'Cong-Soros' link

Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament were disrupted on Monday as the treasury benches accused top Congress leaders of colluding with billionaire investor George Soros to destabilise the country, triggering protests from opposition...

Al-Qaeda Genie Is Out Of The Bottle
Al-Qaeda Genie Is Out Of The Bottle

... and there is no stopping its pan-Islamic agenda, cautions Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Sambhal mosque survey report delayed
Sambhal mosque survey report delayed

The survey report of the Shahi Jama Masjid at Sambhal expected on Monday, was not presented by the advocate commissioner entrusted with it, after he sought an extension of 15 days citing ill health.

S Korea puts travel ban on Prez amid martial law probe
S Korea puts travel ban on Prez amid martial law probe

On Saturday, Yoon apologised to the nation in his first public statement since his attempt to declare martial law, acknowledging that he "caused anxiety and inconvenience" to people of South Korea.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances