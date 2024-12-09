Markets settle lower amid selling in blue-chip stocks





After oscillating between highs and lows during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 200.66 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 81,508.46. During the day, it moved between the high of 81,783.28 and low of 81,411.55. The NSE Nifty slipped 58.80 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 24,619.





From the 30-share pack, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Nestle India, Asian Paints, ITC, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were among the laggards. Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and PowerGrid were among the gainers. -- PTI

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Monday, dragged down by selling in blue-chip stocks Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and mixed global trend.