India FS in Dhaka, 1st visit after Hasina ouster





He is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin and meet the country's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. He is expected to raise with Dhaka India's concerns over attacks.





The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August.





Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power days after Hasina took shelter in India. The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.





There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities as well as attacks on temples in the neighbouring country in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi. -- PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Bangladesh on Monday on a day-long visit, the first high-level trip from India after a massive uprising ended deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule in August. Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster.