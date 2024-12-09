RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

India FS in Dhaka, 1st visit after Hasina ouster

December 09, 2024  10:40
image
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Bangladesh on Monday on a day-long visit, the first high-level trip from India after a massive uprising ended deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule in August. Misri's visit comes amid increasing strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka over attacks on minorities, including Hindus, in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster. 

 He is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Md. Jashim Uddin and meet the country's de-facto foreign minister Mohammad Touhid Hossain. He is expected to raise with Dhaka India's concerns over attacks. 

The close ties between India and Bangladesh came under severe strain after Hasina was forced to leave the country in the face of a massive anti-government protest in August. 

Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus came to power days after Hasina took shelter in India. The relations deteriorated further in recent weeks over attacks on Hindus and the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das.

 There have been a spate of incidents of violence against Hindus and other minorities as well as attacks on temples in the neighbouring country in the last few weeks that triggered strong concerns in New Delhi. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I was with her a lot: Trump meets Meloni in Paris
LIVE! I was with her a lot: Trump meets Meloni in Paris

Foreign secy reaches Dhaka amid attacks on Hindus
Foreign secy reaches Dhaka amid attacks on Hindus

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a day-long visit to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, amid strained bilateral ties since August following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Russia grants asylum to ousted Syrian prez Assad
Russia grants asylum to ousted Syrian prez Assad

The situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the neighbouring nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered the capital Damascus, forcing Assad to flee, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Syria regime change: UN seeks international support
Syria regime change: UN seeks international support

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on people of Syria to seize a 'historic opportunity' for a stable and peaceful future, following the sudden fall of the 'dictatorial regime' of president Bashar al-Assad.

Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...

While the whole batting unit faltered, the spotlight fell firmly on seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose lean patches in recent times have become a matter of concern.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances