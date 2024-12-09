RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

I was with her a lot: Trump meets Meloni in Paris

December 09, 2024  10:51
Pic: @GiorgiaMeloni
Pic: @GiorgiaMeloni
US President-elect Donald Trump described Italy's conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a 'real live wire' after meeting her and other world leaders in Paris.

Trump, 76, told The New York Post that his meet-and-greet with the Italian leader at the reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Sunday was "great' and that she had a "lot of energy."

Trump acknowledged that the group of world leaders at the reopening of the church was a similar group from four years ago when he was last in the White House and that he hoped they could straighten out the world a little bit".

"I was with her a lot," Trump said of Meloni -- noting that they dined together during a 60-member world leader reception.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I was with her a lot: Trump meets Meloni in Paris
LIVE! I was with her a lot: Trump meets Meloni in Paris

Foreign secy reaches Dhaka amid attacks on Hindus
Foreign secy reaches Dhaka amid attacks on Hindus

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a day-long visit to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart, amid strained bilateral ties since August following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Russia grants asylum to ousted Syrian prez Assad
Russia grants asylum to ousted Syrian prez Assad

The situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the neighbouring nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered the capital Damascus, forcing Assad to flee, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

Syria regime change: UN seeks international support
Syria regime change: UN seeks international support

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on people of Syria to seize a 'historic opportunity' for a stable and peaceful future, following the sudden fall of the 'dictatorial regime' of president Bashar al-Assad.

Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...
Time Running Out For Rohit, Kohli...

While the whole batting unit faltered, the spotlight fell firmly on seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, whose lean patches in recent times have become a matter of concern.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances