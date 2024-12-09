I was with her a lot: Trump meets Meloni in Paris





Trump, 76, told The New York Post that his meet-and-greet with the Italian leader at the reopening of the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Sunday was "great' and that she had a "lot of energy."





Trump acknowledged that the group of world leaders at the reopening of the church was a similar group from four years ago when he was last in the White House and that he hoped they could straighten out the world a little bit".





"I was with her a lot," Trump said of Meloni -- noting that they dined together during a 60-member world leader reception.

US President-elect Donald Trump described Italy's conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a 'real live wire' after meeting her and other world leaders in Paris.