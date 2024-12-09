RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Deserve to lose limbs: 40 bomb threats to schools

December 09, 2024  09:41
More than 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail and demanded a ransom of USD 30,000, Delhi Police said on Monday.

"I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs," the threat mail read.

This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.Meanwhile, Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School also received bomb threats via e-mail, Delhi Police said.The Mother Mary's School stated that an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school.

"Dear Parents, an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. On the footer, parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," Mother Mary's School stated. -- ANI
