Vlogger accused of sexually harassing Russian tourists in Goa

December 08, 2024  14:10
The Goa police are investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a vlogger accused of shooting videos of Russian women during his visit to the coastal state, an official said on Sunday.

The matter was brought to the police's notice when an X user pointed out videos posted by a vlogger of a Russian woman sunbathing on a beach in Goa.

The vlogger, who identifies as Bangladeshi, had similarly put up a video of another woman on a beach.

The timeline on the vlogger's account suggests that the videos were posted around eight to nine months ago.

Responding to the post on X, the Goa police wrote, "Cyber police station has been directed to enquire into the matter."

A senior official from the cyber crime cell said the vlogger is being investigated for his acts during his visit to the state.

"We will take appropriate action once the probe is complete," he said. -- PTI
