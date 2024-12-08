RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Threats against Iskcon devotees rising in Bdesh: Spokesman

December 08, 2024  17:36
Bangladeshi Hindus stage a protest in solidarity with the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh, in Canada/ANI Photo
ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharamn Das on Sunday alleged that fundamentalist groups in Bangladesh are openly delivering sermons calling for the extermination of ISKCON devotees and their supporters. 

In a post on X, Das claimed, "In the past few days, fundamentalists in Bangladesh have been crisscrossing the country in private jets, delivering sermons calling for the extermination of ISKCON devotees and their supporters... the inaction of the Bangladeshi government in addressing these fundamentalists is even more appalling." 

A purported video, which could not be independently verified by PTI, has also surfaced on social media showing a Bangladeshi fundamentalist leader allegedly referring to ISKCON as "a cancer" and urging followers to "uproot all ISKCON establishments" from Bangladesh. 

Das warned that such unchecked hate speech and instigation could trigger mass violence against minorities. 

"These individuals must be arrested immediately. Wake up, world," he urged. 

Das, however, remained hopeful about a positive outcome from the proposed bilateral foreign secretary-level meeting on Monday. -- PTI
