RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Tantrik dies in Guj police custody; officials claim he committed 12 murders

December 08, 2024  19:20
File image
File image
A 42-year-old tantrik arrested for allegedly conspiring to murder a businessman died in police custody in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday after admitting to killing 12 people by giving them drinks laced with a chemical, the police said. 

The Sarkhej police arrested Navalsinh Chavda around 1 am on December 3 when he was on his way to commit the crime after his partner for a taxi business with whom he shared the plan tipped off the police, an official said. 

The police secured Chavda's remand till 3 pm on December 10 for further probe into his occult practices and possible involvement in human sacrifices, he said. 

"Around 10 am on Sunday, Chavda fell ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused confessed to 12 murders during interrogation, and all deaths had occurred due to consumption of sodium nitrite," the official said. 

Deputy commissioner of police Shivam Verma said the accused confessed to having committed 12 murders by making his victims consume sodium nitrite dissolved in water during occult rituals. 

Chavda admitted to having murdered a man in Ahmedabad, six in Surendranagar, including three members of his family, three in Rajkot, and one each in Wankaner (Morbi district) and Anjar (Kutch district), Verma said. 

He said the accused confessed to having murdered a man whose body was found in the Aslali area of Ahmedabad in August 2021 in what appeared to be a road accident. 

A post-mortem later suggested it to be a case of death by poisoning. 

The probe has also revealed that the accused had similarly killed his grandmother around 14 years ago and his mother and uncle a year ago, Verma said. 

According to the police, Chavda procured sodium nitrite, a chemical used for dry cleaning, from a laboratory in his hometown, Surendranagar. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA leader to be picked through consensus: RJD
LIVE! INDIA leader to be picked through consensus: RJD

Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead

India's D Gukesh outplayed Ding Liren to seize a 6-5 lead in the World Chess Championship final

Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros-funded group: BJP
Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros-funded group: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported the idea of an independent Kashmir. The party...

Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in B'desh
Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in B'desh

Protests erupted in various parts of West Bengal on Sunday over alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Demonstrations were held in Kolkata, Kanthi, Kakdwip, Sandeshkhali and Purulia, with protesters calling for the...

Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?

Rohit Sharma's decision-making has come under intense scrutiny, especially after the team's failure to contain Australia's innings in the first session of Day 2.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances