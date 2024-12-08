Syrian rebels enter Damascus, Prez Assad flees

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled the country for an unknown destination as the opposition forces in war-torn Syria entered the capital city of Damascus.





Syrian opposition on Sunday said they have begun entering the capital Damascus without any sign of army deployments.





The developments mark the biggest challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's rule since Syria's civil war began in 2011.





"We celebrate with the Syrian people the news of freeing our prisoners and releasing their chains and announcing the end of the era of injustice in Sednaya prison," Syrian rebels said, as quoted by news agency Reuters.





Earlier on Saturday, thousands of residents fled the city of Homs, desperate amid the rebels' advance towards Damascus sparked panic.





The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday that thousands of Homs residents started fleeing overnight towards the western coast, where embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad still maintains control, according to a report by Al Jazeera.