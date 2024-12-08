RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sonia linked to Soros-funded organisation: BJP

December 08, 2024  18:26
Congress ex-president Sonia Gandhi/File image
Congress ex-president Sonia Gandhi/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation. 

This association shows the influence of foreign entities in India's internal affairs, the ruling party said in a series of posts on X. 

Meanwhile, notwithstanding the US' dismissal of BJP's allegations that it is backing attempts to destabilise India, party MP Nishikant Dubey said he would pose 10 questions to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on the issue. 

He said media portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Hungarian-American businessman have colluded with the opposition to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government. 

The BJP claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. 

"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the party said. 

"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," it said. 

The BJP further claimed that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sonia linked to Soros-funded organisation: BJP
LIVE! Sonia linked to Soros-funded organisation: BJP

Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead

India's D Gukesh outplayed Ding Liren to seize a 6-5 lead in the World Chess Championship final

ISI uses addicts as terror couriers in Indian jails
ISI uses addicts as terror couriers in Indian jails

Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, is reportedly using individuals under the influence of drugs or posing as mentally disturbed to infiltrate India and deliver messages to terrorists in prisons. Officials have reported over 10 such...

Farmers suspend march for the day, several hurt
Farmers suspend march for the day, several hurt

A group of 101 farmers resumed their foot march to Delhi on Sunday to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, they were stopped at the barricading by Haryana Police who...

Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?

Rohit Sharma's decision-making has come under intense scrutiny, especially after the team's failure to contain Australia's innings in the first session of Day 2.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances