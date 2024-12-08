Sonia linked to Soros-funded organisation: BJP





This association shows the influence of foreign entities in India's internal affairs, the ruling party said in a series of posts on X.





Meanwhile, notwithstanding the US' dismissal of BJP's allegations that it is backing attempts to destabilise India, party MP Nishikant Dubey said he would pose 10 questions to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on the issue.





He said media portal Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Hungarian-American businessman have colluded with the opposition to ruin India's economy and defame the Modi government.





The BJP claimed that Sonia Gandhi, as the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.





"Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity," the party said.





"This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India's internal affairs and the political impact of such connections," it said.





The BJP further claimed that Sonia Gandhi's chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, "displaying the influence of foreign funding on Indian organisations". -- PTI

