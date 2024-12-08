RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shimla receives season's first snow, cold conditions intensify in higher reaches

December 08, 2024  21:53
Shimla and the adjoining tourist resort towns of Kufri and Fagu received the season's first snow on Sunday while continuing intermittent snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul and Spiti district intensified cold conditions in the adjoining valleys. 

A thin layer of snow covered Lahaul, affecting traffic as slippery road conditions made commuting hazardous. 

High-mountain passes and other high-altitude tribal areas also received fresh snowfall. 

The Met station has predicted more snow and rain at isolated places in the state. 

The minimum temperature dropped by a few degrees across the state and the high-altitude tribal areas reeled from the piercing cold. 

Tabo recorded a low of minus 13.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 6.9 degrees, Kalpa minus 3.3 degrees, Reckong Peo minus 1 degree and Narkanda minus 0.8 degree. 

The mercury hovered around freezing point at many other places. Seobagh recorded a minimum temperature of zero degree Celsius, Bajaura 0.1 degree, Manali 0.2 degree, Kufri 0.4 degree, Solan 0.5 degree, Una 1 degree and Shimla 2.5 degrees. 

The maximum temperature also remained below normal, with Una recording the highest at 22.8 degrees Celsius. -- PTI


