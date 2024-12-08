RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Security beefed up in Panipat for Modi's visit on Monday

December 08, 2024  21:59
image
Security has been tightened in Haryana's Panipat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday for the launch of LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, officials said. 

Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University. 

The initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are class X pass, they said. 

This will be Modi's second visit to Haryana after the formation of the BJP government in October. 

Earlier, he had attended the oath-taking ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini as the chief minister and his Cabinet on October 18 in Panchkula. 

BJP formed the government for the third consecutive time in Haryana after the assembly polls in October. 

In line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, Modi will launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. 

Senior BJP leader Satish Poonia said around one lakh women will welcome Modi at the launch event of the scheme. 

Poonia Sunday visited the venue of Modi's event and took stock of the preparations. 

Earlier, Chief Minister Saini had also reviewed the arrangements at the venue. 

"Our government has always been serious about women empowerment and it has been one of the top priorities of the prime minister," Poonia said, adding the Bima Sakhi Yojana will create new employment opportunities for women. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! FIR against Hindu monk, followers in Bdesh
LIVE! FIR against Hindu monk, followers in Bdesh

How Australia mauled India inside 3 days
How Australia mauled India inside 3 days

A dominant Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the day-night second Test on Sunday to level the five-match series 1-1.

Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros-funded group: BJP
Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros-funded group: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported the idea of an independent Kashmir. The party...

Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in B'desh
Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in B'desh

Protests erupted in various parts of West Bengal on Sunday over alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Demonstrations were held in Kolkata, Kanthi, Kakdwip, Sandeshkhali and Purulia, with protesters calling for the...

WTC 2025: India Drop To Third
WTC 2025: India Drop To Third

Australia stormed to the top of the ICC World Test Championship 2025 standings with a thumping 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test at Adelaide.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances