Search begins after suspicious movement in J-K's Kathua

December 08, 2024  12:39
A search operation was launched in the Hiranagar town area of Kathua district following suspicious movement of three persons on Sunday, officials said.  

Speaking to reporters, senior superintendent of police Kathua Shobhit Saxena said that since Sunday night, a joint operation has been carried out to search the area in collaboration with the Army, Special Operations Group, Central Reserve Police Force and other agencies.  

Aerial surveillance is also being done, SSP Kathua Shobhit Saxena added.  

"There was some suspected movement. So, we responded within one hour. Since last night, together with Army, SOG, CRPF and others, we searched the entire area. Aerial surveillance is also being done. So, let's see what happens. We had reports about the presence of 3-4 people. We are corroborating this, people are being questioned. Search continues," SSP Kathua said. -- ANI
