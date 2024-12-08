RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Oppn members take oath as MLAs in Maharashtra assembly

December 08, 2024  12:43
image
Members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday took oath as MLAs in the newly constituted Maharashtra assembly.

The opposition members had boycotted the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday, the first day of the special three-day session of the assembly, alleging misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls.                 

Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar and Amit Deshmukh, NCP-SP leader Jitendra Awhad and Shiv Sena-UBT's Aaditya Thackeray were some of the prominent opposition MLAs who took oath as soon as the House reassembled for the day.

On Saturday, the opposition cited that it was also protesting against the curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village in the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, where villagers sought a 'repoll' using ballot papers. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha: Narwekar files nomination for Speaker post
LIVE! Maha: Narwekar files nomination for Speaker post

PIX: Cummins bags 5 as Aus rout India to level series
PIX: Cummins bags 5 as Aus rout India to level series

Pat Cummins took five wickets as Australia maintained their unblemished record in 'Pink-ball' Tests with a thumping 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday to level the five-match series 1-1 in just...

Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad" according to Reuters.

Tharoor slams BJP after US rejects deep state charges
Tharoor slams BJP after US rejects deep state charges

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the BJP for its allegations that elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilize India, saying this "attack-dog" behavior is an embarrassment to India....

5 killed after blast in Netherlands apartment building
5 killed after blast in Netherlands apartment building

The Hague mayor, Jan van Zanen, said that the search started as a rescue operation by Saturday afternoon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances