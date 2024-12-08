RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


MVA leaders convene crucial meeting in Mumbai

December 08, 2024  13:31
Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders held a meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.  

The meeting was attended by Aaditya Thackeray, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sunil Prabhu, Jitendra Awhad, Nitin Raut, and Nana Patole.  

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday announced that the party's winning MLAs will not take the oath of office during the ongoing special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.  

Aaditya Thackeray also raised doubts about the legitimacy of Electronic Voting Machines.  

"Today we have decided that our (Shiv Sena-UBT) winning MLAs will not take the oath. If this was the mandate of the people, people would have been happy and celebrated it. However, there was no such celebration or enthusiasm from the public. We have doubts about EVM," Aaditya Thackeray said.  

This meeting also comes following the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance setback in the recent Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.  

In November, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee reviewed the party's performance in the last assembly elections and decided to form internal committees at the block and district levels to address "electoral performance and organisational issues."  

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal said, "As many as 81 people attended today's CWC meeting. We analysed the performance of the party in the recently concluded Assembly election. The CWC has decided to constitute internal committees to look into matters related to electoral performance and organisational issues in the blocks and districts." -- ANI
