Mumbai cops transfer abduction case on comedian Sunil Pal's complaint to UP

December 08, 2024  21:19
Actor-comedian Sunil Pal (middle)/File image
The Mumbai police registered a kidnapping and extortion case on the complaint of actor-comedian Sunil Pal and then transferred it to their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. 

The case was transferred to Lal Kurti police station in UP's Meerut since Pal has claimed he was released by his abductors there, the Santacruz police station official said. 

"Pal's statement was recorded on Thursday. He has claimed he was abducted when he had gone to Uttarakhand for a show. When he halted for snacks enroute, a man posing as a fan pushed him into a car. While they sought Rs 20 lakh, Pal said he was released after he managed to pay Rs 8 lakh which he collected from his friends," the official informed. 

"Pal claimed he was released by the side of a road in Meerut, from where he reached Delhi airport and took a flight to Mumbai. His wife had also lodged a missing person complaint. No arrest has been made. Further investigation is underway," the official added. -- PTI 
