Maternal deaths: Sidda announces Rs 5 lakh ex gradia to victim families

December 08, 2024  15:16
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of the kin of women who died following child birth complications in Ballari Medical College and Research Centre. 

At least five maternal deaths have been reported in the past one month in the BMCRC. 

Taking a serious view of it, the CM ordered suspension of the Karnataka drug controller Umesh S. 

It has also decided to prosecute the West Bengal based firm which is accused of supplying substandard Ringer's lactate. 

Ringer Lactate solution is administered intravenously to restore hydration and fluid balance in the body. 

"Five women have died in Ballari Hospital. I conducted a meeting and it appears that substandard medicines were given. I had announced an ex gratia of Rs two lakh but the relatives are asking for more. So I announce giving Rs 5 lakh to them," Siddaramaiah said at the Jana Kalyana Samavesha' (public welfare convention) at Sandur in Ballari district. 

The event was a thanks giving ceremony for the people of Sandur for electing the Congress candidate Annapoorna Tukaram in the recent assembly bypolls. -- PTI
