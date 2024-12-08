Maha: Narwekar files nomination for Speaker post





Narwekar, the Speaker in the last assembly, was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.





State BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil were also present.





Narwekar, the legislator from the Colaba assembly seat, is set to be elected unopposed as no other candidate has filed a nomination for the election set to be held on Monday. -- PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narwekar on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Speaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly.