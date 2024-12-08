RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Maha: Narwekar files nomination for Speaker post

December 08, 2024  12:52
BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar/File image
BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar/File image
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rahul Narwekar on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of Speaker in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. 

Narwekar, the Speaker in the last assembly, was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. 

State BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil were also present. 

Narwekar, the legislator from the Colaba assembly seat, is set to be elected unopposed as no other candidate has filed a nomination for the election set to be held on Monday. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha: Narwekar files nomination for Speaker post
LIVE! Maha: Narwekar files nomination for Speaker post

PIX: Cummins bags 5 as Aus rout India to level series
PIX: Cummins bags 5 as Aus rout India to level series

Pat Cummins took five wickets as Australia maintained their unblemished record in 'Pink-ball' Tests with a thumping 10-wicket victory over India in the second Test in Adelaide on Sunday to level the five-match series 1-1 in just...

Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus
Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad" according to Reuters.

Tharoor slams BJP after US rejects deep state charges
Tharoor slams BJP after US rejects deep state charges

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has criticized the BJP for its allegations that elements in the American "deep state" were behind attempts to destabilize India, saying this "attack-dog" behavior is an embarrassment to India....

5 killed after blast in Netherlands apartment building
5 killed after blast in Netherlands apartment building

The Hague mayor, Jan van Zanen, said that the search started as a rescue operation by Saturday afternoon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances