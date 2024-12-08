RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Indian mission operational in Syria amid crisis

December 08, 2024  20:54
The Indian embassy in Damascus, Syria/Courtesy Indian embassy on Facebook
Despite the ongoing crisis in Syria, which saw the fall of the over two-decade-long rule of President Bashar al-Assad after rebels took over, the Indian Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus and is in touch with all Indian nationals, sources said on Sunday.  

The sources further stated that all the Indian nationals there are safe and the embassy remains available to assist them in the crisis-hit nation.  

"Indian embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, Syria. The Embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe. The embassy remains available to assist Indian nationals in Syria," the sources said.  

The situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the other nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee for an unknown destination, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.  

The development came hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country.  -- ANI
