RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

INDIA leader to be picked through consensus: RJD

December 08, 2024  19:46
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said he has no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, leading the coalition, but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus. 

Yadav, who is the leader of the opposition in Bihar assembly, told reporters at the city airport, "INDIA bloc hasn't thought on this matter and there has to be a discussion involving all stakeholders." 

"We have no issue with Mamata Banerjee leading the bloc, but keeping in mind there are so many senior politicians in the the anti-BJP coalition, there's a need to sit together and take a collective decision on choosing a leader," he said. 

Asked if RJD, as a key member of the INDIA bloc, is open to the idea of the West Bengal Chief Minister taking over the reins, Yadav, the son of RJD patriarch and veteran politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, responded, "We have not yet collectively taken a call on the issue of future leadership. But when any decision is taken about who will be the leader and the future roadmap, it will be through consensus." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! INDIA leader to be picked through consensus: RJD
LIVE! INDIA leader to be picked through consensus: RJD

Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead
Chess C'ship: Gukesh stuns Ding in Game 11, takes lead

India's D Gukesh outplayed Ding Liren to seize a 6-5 lead in the World Chess Championship final

Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros-funded group: BJP
Sonia Gandhi linked to Soros-funded group: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation, which has reportedly supported the idea of an independent Kashmir. The party...

Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in B'desh
Protests in Bengal over attacks on Hindus in B'desh

Protests erupted in various parts of West Bengal on Sunday over alleged atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. Demonstrations were held in Kolkata, Kanthi, Kakdwip, Sandeshkhali and Purulia, with protesters calling for the...

Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?

Rohit Sharma's decision-making has come under intense scrutiny, especially after the team's failure to contain Australia's innings in the first session of Day 2.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances