Fight between two monkeys disrupts train services at Bihar station

December 08, 2024  19:55
A fight between two monkeys over a banana at the Samastipur station in Bihar disrupted train services, officials said on Sunday. 

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when the two monkeys were fighting on platform number four, they said. 

"Amid the fight, suddenly one of them threw an object at the other. The object hit the overhead wire, and the electrical line tripped. The incident caused disruption in train services for some time," East Central Railway's chief public relations officer Sharswati Chandra said. 

"It was immediately rectified by railway personnel, and train services resumed," he said. -- PTI
