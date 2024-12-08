RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Farmers to resume march towards Delhi at 12

December 08, 2024  11:02
A group of 101 farmers will resume their foot march to Delhi at 12 noon on Sunday from the Shambhu border point to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary has been made at the Shambhu border, which falls in Punjab.

Farmer leader Tejveer Singh on Sunday said the 'jatha' (group) of farmers will march towards the national capital.

Protesting farmers had on Friday suspended their march to the national capital for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border.

The farmers have been pressing for various demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. They have also been pressing the Centre to initiate talks with them to address their issues.

Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday had said that they had not received any message from the Centre for talks to address their issues.

The Haryana Police has written to its Punjab counterpart asking it to ensure media personnel are stopped at a "safe distance" from the protest site for their safety as well as to ensure ease in maintaining law and order.

As part of a call given by the farmer unions Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, a 'jatha' of 101 farmers began its march to Delhi on Friday from their protest site at the Shambhu border to press for their demands.

The group was stopped by multi-layered barricading erected by Haryana security personnel. Undeterred by prohibitory orders, the farmers attempted to force their way through the barricades but were stopped by security personnel who lobbed multiple tear gas shells to force them to go back to their protest site at Shambhu.

The Haryana Police had asked the farmers not to proceed further and cited a prohibitory order clamped by the Ambala administration under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that bans unlawful assembly of five or more people in the district. -- PTI
2nd Test Updates: Australia thrash India by 10 wickets

LIVE! Farmers to resume march towards Delhi at 12

Syrian Prez Assad flees as rebels enter Damascus

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad" according to Reuters.

Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt acquitted in 1997 case

Bhatt was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1990 custodial death case in Jamnagar and 20 years in jail in a 1996 case relating to planting drugs to frame a Rajasthan-based lawyer in Palanpur. He is currently lodged in the...

2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in JK

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van near the Kali Mata temple in Rehembal area of Udhampur around 6.30 am, the officials said.

