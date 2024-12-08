RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


All is well now: Subhash Ghai shares health update after hospitalisation

December 08, 2024  17:10
image
Filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Sunday said "all is well" after he was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai. 

According to media reports, Ghai, known for movies like Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal, was rushed to the hospital after he experienced respiratory issues, weakness, frequent dizziness, loss of memory, and difficulty in speaking. 

In a post on social media platform X, the 79-year-old filmmaker expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of love and concern he received from friends and admirers. 

"I feel so blessed to know I've so many friends expressing their love and affection for my health. After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa. ALL IS WELL NOW and see you soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you (sic)," the filmmaker said. 

Earlier, a statement issued by Ghai's representative said the director has been admitted for a routine check-up. 

Last month, Ghai launched his memoir, titled Karma's Child", co-written by journalist and author Suveen Sinha. -- PTI
