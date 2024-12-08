Actor Kalidas Jayaram marries model Tarini





The traditional ceremony was attended by close relatives, friends and those from the film fraternity. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas were among those who attended the function.





Tarini and Kalidas got engaged in Chennai last November.

Actor Kalidas Jayaram, son of well-known actor couple Jayaram and Parvathi, tied the knot with longtime friend and model Tarini Kalingarayar at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here on Sunday.