Actor Kalidas Jayaram marries model Tarini

December 08, 2024  18:05
Actor Kalidas Jayaram (left)/File image
Actor Kalidas Jayaram (left)/File image
Actor Kalidas Jayaram, son of well-known actor couple Jayaram and Parvathi, tied the knot with longtime friend and model Tarini Kalingarayar at the famed Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple here on Sunday. 

The traditional ceremony was attended by close relatives, friends and those from the film fraternity. Union Minister Suresh Gopi and state PWD Minister P A Mohammad Riyas were among those who attended the function. 

Tarini and Kalidas got engaged in Chennai last November.
