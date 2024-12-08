Abduction attempt foiled in Imphal, militant nabbed

An abduction attempt was foiled by Manipur Police in Imphal's Thangal Bazaar area and two persons were rescued, a police statement said on Sunday.





Tensubam Bangkim, a militant belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangnganba) outfit was nabbed from Imphal West district in connection with the incident on Saturday, it said.





A 9 mm pistol along with seven cartridges, and a four-wheeler were also seized from the militant, it said.





The police statement, however, did not provide any detail about the abduction attempt and how it was foiled.





Meanwhile, security forces conducted a search operation in L Jangnomphai area in Kangpokpi district on Saturday and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, which includes a sniper rifle, three pistols, a .303 bolt action rifle, five hand grenades, five Stardyne 90 explosives, four electric detonators, cartridges, five anti-riot shells and a radio set, the statement said.





Also, four persons were arrested on Saturday for engaging in illegal poppy cultivation in Khamason range in Ukhrul district, it said.





Around 30 acres of poppy plantation was detected, the statement said, adding an air gun and two knives were seized from possession of the arrested persons. -- PTI