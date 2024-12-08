AAI to celebrate 100 years of flight operations at Kolkata airport





Flight operations in Kolkata airport started in 1924.





"The Airports Authority of India proudly celebrates 100 Glorious Years of #KolkataAirport @aaikolairport, a gateway that has seamlessly bridged the world with the soul of #WestBengal. Originally known as #DumDumAirport, this Iconic Airport stands as a testament to Timeless Brilliance, where History Whispers, Culture Thrives & the Skies Unite," AAI Kolkata Airport said in a post on X.





"A Century of Excellence, welcoming the world to the City of Joy!" it said.





According to sources at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, the celebrations will begin from the third week of December and will continue till March end next year.





There is a possibility that Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu will be present at the inauguration of 100 years celebrations of the airport, sources said, adding that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may also be present on the occasion.





"We have lined up a number of events for the celebrations," director of NSCBI airport Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria told PTI over phone.





Historical exhibitions, cultural events, signature campaigns, and panel discussions will be some of the events to name a few.





Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport was founded in the early 1900s as the Calcutta Aerodrome. -- PTI

