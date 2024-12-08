RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

2 policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J-K

December 08, 2024  08:47
image
Two police personnel were found dead with bullet injuries in Udhampur district early Sunday, officials said, suspecting fratricide as the reason behind the incident.
   
The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters around 6.30 am, the officials said. 
 
They said a police party rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies to the district hospital for postmortem.
 
Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Blow for India! Pant falls for 28
2nd Test Updates: Blow for India! Pant falls for 28

LIVE! Syrian rebels enter Damascus, Prez Assad flees
LIVE! Syrian rebels enter Damascus, Prez Assad flees

INDIA bloc faces uncertainty amid rising discord
INDIA bloc faces uncertainty amid rising discord

Questions are being raised on the future of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as differences among its constituents come to the fore and several parties call for serious introspection by the Congress after a...

'Disappointing': US denies BJP's allegations
'Disappointing': US denies BJP's allegations

The United States on Saturday rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's allegations that organisations funded by the US State Department and elements in the American 'deep state' were behind attempts to destabilise India through targeted...

ISKCON temple set afire, idol damaged near Dhaka
ISKCON temple set afire, idol damaged near Dhaka

A group of people set fire to an ISKCON temple in Dhaka district in Bangladesh in the early hours of Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances