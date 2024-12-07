Surveying mosques is wrong while people suffering: Robert Vadra

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra said on Saturday that the 'excavation of mosques' becoming the focus of politics instead of development is wrong while people are reeling under inflation and farmers protesting.





Expressing apprehension about a potential spike in communal issues, Vadra also said (conducting) surveys of mosques is wrong.





The religion and politics should be kept separate as India is a diverse, secular nation, he told PTI Videos.





Vadra said he has been visiting different places of worship in the country as part of his 'spiritual trips' and offered chaddar at the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai on Saturday.





"I prayed for the well-being of my family and the country. I wish brotherhood prevails in the society, " he said.





Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, said surveying mosques is wrong.





"Even as people are suffering because of the inflation and farmers are protesting, the focus is on the excavation of mosques, which is wrong. Communal issues will arise instead of development. It will create unnecessary unrest," he said.





A massive violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on November 24 following a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid.





"We are a diverse nation and should try to be as secular as possible. There shouldn't be the politics of religion. Religion and politics should be separate," Vadra said, adding that he wanted to promote peace and harmony.





Speaking on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), whose credibility is questioned by the Opposition parties, Vadra said, "The trust in EVMs is questionable. Everyone is shocked with the (assembly poll) results in Haryana and Maharashtra."





If people were upset with the Bharatiya Janata Party governments, how did the party win elections (in these states)? Vadra asked if people in Haryana are happy with the BJP government, then why farmers are staging protests.





Farmers have been protesting near the Shambhu border for various demands, including a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP).





A day earlier, protesters suspended their foot march to Delhi for the day after some of them suffered injuries due to tear gas shells fired by security personnel, who stopped them at the Punjab-Haryana border.





Vadra further said baseless allegations were raised against the Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi instead of responding to his questions on the Adani issue.





He said Wayanad would become a 'super constituency' as it is being represented by Priyanka Gandhi.





"Priyanka will become a strong voice for women, issues facing the country will be raised. Her focus should be on creating her legacy and also taking forward the legacy of her family," he added.





Vadra said the Congress' future is good as the presence of Priyanka and Rahul (in Parliament) will strengthen the people's voice.





"Priyanka will pose questions to the BJP by looking into their eyes. I believe in her strength and her vision," he said. -- PTI