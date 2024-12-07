RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

SP's central leadership for Oppn unity: Pawar

December 07, 2024  18:55
image
Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday claimed that no enthusiasm or overt joy was visible among the people of Maharashtra after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti coalition's landslide victory in the November 20 assembly elections. 

Speaking at a press conference at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Pawar said the Opposition need not worry, but it should go back to the people after the setback.

The Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will work to ensure that the government kept all its pre-poll promises including increasing the financial assistance for women under the Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500, he said.

"No enthusiasm is visible in the people after the Mahayuti's massive mandate," said the veteran politician whose party could win only 10 seats in the 288-member assembly.

On Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chief Abu Asim Azmi announcing that his party was pulling out of the MVA alliance over the Shiv Sena-UBT on Friday hailing those who demolished Babri Masjid in December 1992, Pawar said the central leadership of the SP was firm on maintaining the Opposition unity.

About the appointment of Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Pawar said the MVA parties can not insist that they get the post as they don't have required numbers.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pawar Sr, Sena-UBT differ over demand for LoP
LIVE! Pawar Sr, Sena-UBT differ over demand for LoP

Sena firm on home ahead of Maha cabinet expansion
Sena firm on home ahead of Maha cabinet expansion

Amid intense discussions among Mahayuti allies over the distribution of portfolios and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's insistence on the home ministry, the clarity on the composition of the council of ministers is expected by Sunday,...

ISKCON says centre in Bangladesh burnt down
ISKCON says centre in Bangladesh burnt down

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday alleged that its centre in Dhaka district in neighbouring Bangladesh was burnt down earlier in the day.

PIX: Australia have India tottering after Head hundred
PIX: Australia have India tottering after Head hundred

Images from Day 2 of the 'Pink-ball' second Test between Australia and India in Adelaide on Saturday.

Shami's comeback confirmed! Set to fire in Australia
Shami's comeback confirmed! Set to fire in Australia

Mohammed Shami is set to compete in the last two Tests of the ongoing series against Australia with his playing kit already headed Down Under

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances