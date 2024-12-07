RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Sharad Pawar, Sena-UBT differ over demand for LoP

December 07, 2024  19:51
image
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Bhaskar Jadhav on Saturday claimed there is no provision in the law which talks about the appointment of the leader of opposition in Maharashtra legislature merely on the strength of the party.

"I have given a letter to the legislature secretary seeking details of the provision of law under which the leader of the opposition is appointed. I met the state legislature secretary and he has not found any provision regarding that," Jadhav told reporters.

There is a provision to give the post of LOP to the largest party, he said. 

Jadhav said although the speaker can approve the LOP's post, the government has to support it.

"I am confident that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with the deputy CMs will approve the LOP post," Jadhav said.

Usually, according to convention, for the LOP's post, the opposition party has to win 10 per cent seats. But no party has been able to get the required number.

About the appointment of LOP in the assembly, NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar said MVA parties cannot insist that they get the post as they don't have required numbers.

Jadhav also demanded the deputy speaker's post for the opposition.

He recalled that in 1999, Shiv Sena-BJP made a mistake of breaking convention and fielding a nominee for the speaker's post, which was otherwise an unopposed contest.

In response, then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh declined the deputy speaker's post for not following the convention.

Jadhav said new conventions can be set by giving the deputy speaker's post to the opposition.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pawar Sr, Sena-UBT differ over demand for LoP
LIVE! Pawar Sr, Sena-UBT differ over demand for LoP

Sena firm on home ahead of Maha cabinet expansion
Sena firm on home ahead of Maha cabinet expansion

Amid intense discussions among Mahayuti allies over the distribution of portfolios and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's insistence on the home ministry, the clarity on the composition of the council of ministers is expected by Sunday,...

ISKCON says centre in Bangladesh burnt down
ISKCON says centre in Bangladesh burnt down

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Saturday alleged that its centre in Dhaka district in neighbouring Bangladesh was burnt down earlier in the day.

PIX: Australia have India tottering after Head hundred
PIX: Australia have India tottering after Head hundred

Images from Day 2 of the 'Pink-ball' second Test between Australia and India in Adelaide on Saturday.

Shami's comeback confirmed! Set to fire in Australia
Shami's comeback confirmed! Set to fire in Australia

Mohammed Shami is set to compete in the last two Tests of the ongoing series against Australia with his playing kit already headed Down Under

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances