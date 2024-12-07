RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Samajwadi Party exits MVA over Uddhav aide's post

December 07, 2024  14:43
Abu Azmi
The Samajwadi Party announced on Saturday that it would walk out of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi after Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray's close aide hailed the demolition of Babri mosque and a related newspaper advertisement.

The Samajwadi Party has two MLAs in Maharashtra.

"An advertisement was given by Shiv Sena-UBT in a newspaper congratulating those who demolished Babri masjid. His (Uddhav Thackeray) aide has also posted on X hailing the demolition of the mosque," Maharashtra SP unit chief Abu Azmi said.

"We are quitting the MVA. I am speaking to (Samajwadi Party president) Akhilesh Singh Yadav," Azmi told PTI.

The SP's move comes in response to Sena-UBT MLC Milind Narvekar's post on Babri masjid demolition.

Narvekar has posted a photo of the demolition of the mosque accompanied by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's quote -- 'I am proud of those who did this'.

The Shiv Sena-UBT secretary also posted images of Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray and himself in the post.

"If anyone in the MVA speaks such language, what is the difference between the BJP and them? Why should we stay with them?" Azmi asked.   -- PTI
