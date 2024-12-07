RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Naxalites kill Anganwadi assistant on suspicion of being police informer

December 07, 2024  10:46
image
A woman Anganwadi assistant was killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Saturday.
  
The incident took place on Friday night in Timapur village under Basaguda police station limits, he said.

As per the preliminary information, some unidentified Naxalites stormed inside the house of Laxmi Padam (45) in the village and strangled her to death in front of her family. They dumped the body in the courtyard of the house and escaped, the police official said.

After being alerted about it, a police team was rushed to the spot, and the body was sent for the post-mortem, he said.

A pamphlet issued by the Madded area committee of Maoists was found at the spot, in which they accused the woman of acting as a police informer, he said. 

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.

With this incident, more than 60 people have been killed by Naxalites so far this year in separate places of Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2nd Test updates: Labuschagne brings up his 50
2nd Test updates: Labuschagne brings up his 50

LIVE! Party will decide, not me: Mamata on her successor
LIVE! Party will decide, not me: Mamata on her successor

Why didn't Shinde want to join Fadanvis govt?
Why didn't Shinde want to join Fadanvis govt?

Shinde told us he wanted to build the organisation but honoured our request

Countdown Begins To Budget 2025
Countdown Begins To Budget 2025

It will be the second Budget of the Modi 3.0 government and eighth straight Budget for Nirmala Sitharaman, rare in Indian polity.

Shinde wants home, talks underway: Sena MLA
Shinde wants home, talks underway: Sena MLA

Asked to whom the demand was made, Gogavale said it was probably Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances