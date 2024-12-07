RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


MoS Defence gets ransom threat message

December 07, 2024  15:32
Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday said that he has received a ransom threat message and informed the Delhi Police and Jharkhand Director General of Police in this regard.

Seth said he received the threat message demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from an unknown number on his mobile phone on Friday.

The sender allegedly also gave a life threat to him.

"I have already informed Delhi Police and Jharkhand DGP on Friday in this regard. Senior officials of Delhi Police including a DCP visited me and I have informed them," the Ranchi Lok Sabha MP said.

Seth said he was not worried about such things.

Ranchi MLA CP Singh said, "I came to know this morning that the Union Minister of State for Defence was given a threat message and demanded Rs 50 lakh extortion. Administration should take it seriously and expose such elements."

He also demanded a probe into the matter from the state government.

"I also demand proper security to the Union minister from the state government," Singh said.

Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha termed it a serious matter and urged the Union Home Ministry to look into it.

"The Union Home Ministry should act promptly on the issue. It should activate its agencies and find out who is behind such an incident," Sinha said.  -- PTI
