Maha: Oppn MLAs refuse to take oath on Day 1

December 07, 2024  13:35
Opposition Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) members in Maharashtra on Saturday decided not to take oath as MLAs on the first day of the special three-day assembly session, alleging misuse of EVMs in the recently-held state polls. 

The special session of the Lower House of the state legislature began in Mumbai at 11 am.

Several members belonging to the ruling parties, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, took oath as members of the assembly.

However, members from the opposition parties -- Congress, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar -- decided not to take oath.

Talking to reporters on the premises of the Vidhan Bhavan, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "The MVA has decided not to take oath as members of the House today. When a government comes to power with such a thumping majority, there are celebrations. A question arises whether the mandate it received was given by the people or the EVM and Election Commission of India."

The opposition is also protesting against the curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village in Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur, where the villagers sought a 're-poll' using ballot papers, he said.

"We are not taking oath, taking into cognisance the doubts in the minds of people," he added.   -- PTI
