Bizman shot dead during morning walk in Delhi

December 07, 2024  10:58
A businessman was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during his morning walk near his house in east Delhi's Shahdara on Saturday, police said.
 
Sunil Jain, 52, was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

A police officer said Jain, who ran a business of utensils, was returning home from his morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex when two motorcycle-borne unidentified attackers opened fire at him in the Farsh Bazar area.

The accused fled after the attack. An investigation has been launched into the matter, the officer said. -- PTI 
