Another oath taking for Fadnavis, Shinde, Pawar

December 07, 2024  12:23
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Saturday, on the first day of the three-day special session of the House.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar also took oath as members of the Maharashtra assembly.

The three leaders were administered the oath as MLAs by the legislative assembly's pro tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am.

The pro tem speaker will administer the oath of office to the rest of the 287 newly-elected MLAs.

Results of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls were declared on November 23, wherein the Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) registered a resounding victory by winning 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

The new government was sworn in on December 5 with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, while Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers.   -- PTI
