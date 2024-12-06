RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Woman taken into custody in Mathura for attempting 'jalabhishek' at Shahi Idgah

December 06, 2024  21:38
image
A woman was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly attempting to perform jalabhishek (ritualistic water offering) at the Shahi Idgah, a location claimed by some Hindu groups as the original birthplace of Lord Krishna, police said. 

The incident coincided with the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. 

According to the police, Meera Rathore, the district president of the women's cell of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha's Agra chapter, previously claimed on social media that a jalabhishek had been performed at Shahi Idgah. 

On Friday morning, Rathore attempted to approach the site with an idol of Lord Krishna in her hands, raising suspicion among the security personnel present there, officials said. 

As Rathore tried to make her way to the road leading to the Shahi Idgah near Deeg Gate, police intervened and took her into custody after questioning, they added. 

Superintendent of police (City) Arvind Kumar said, "The woman is being interrogated. If her intentions are found to be wrong, appropriate legal action will be taken." 

The officer emphasised that while local religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities heeded the authorities' request to avoid provocative actions on this sensitive day, Rathore's act went against those appeals. 

In view of the tension surrounding the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, the district administration implemented tight security measures. 

All roads leading to the Shri Krishna Janmasthan area were barricaded, and movement of vehicles, except two-wheelers, was restricted. Devotees were allowed to enter the premises only after thorough security checks. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Allu Arjun declares Rs 25L to kin of stampede victim
LIVE! Allu Arjun declares Rs 25L to kin of stampede victim

Starc Wins Real Duel Against Jaiswal
Starc Wins Real Duel Against Jaiswal

Talking to broadcasters after the India innings, Starc said he did not really visualise Jaiswal's dismissal.

RS adjourned amid uproar over recovery of cash
RS adjourned amid uproar over recovery of cash

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said a wad of currency notes was recovered by security staff from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Beijing shares details of border talks held in Delhi
Beijing shares details of border talks held in Delhi

India and China have agreed to take measures to further ease the situation at the borders while continuing to implement the October agreement to resolve the standoff in eastern Ladakh comprehensively. The two sides held the 32nd meeting...

3 Indian Cos Among Biggest Arms Producers
3 Indian Cos Among Biggest Arms Producers

HAL, BEL and MDL feature on Sipri's list of the 100 largest arms producers in the world.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances