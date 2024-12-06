Wad of notes found at Cong MP's seat in Parl





Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "As per the routine protocol, the anti-sabotage team checked the seats just to wind up the proceedings and the house. During that procedure, the note was found and the seat numbers were deciphered and the members also signed that day. I don't understand why there should be an objection that the Chair should not take the name of the member.





"The Chairman has rightly pointed out the seat number and the member who occupies that particular seat number. What is wrong with that? Why there should be an objection?





"Don't you think that while we are going towards digital India, carrying a bundle of notes in the House is appropriate? We don't carry note bundles in the house. I fully agree with the observation of the Chairman that there must be a serious investigation and the concerns raised by the members are also very genuine."









On RS Chairman statement of 'a wad of currency notes recovered from the bench of Abhishek Manu Singhvi', CPI MP P. Santhosh Kumar says, "Since this was announced by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I think it is authentic information. There is no point in mentioning the seat number in this case. Others can also keep them. Let the investigation continue. It seems a very strange matter."





Singhvi responds: "Never heard of it till now. I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. I heard about this for the first time. I reached the House at 12:57 pm and the house rose at 1 pm, then I sat in the canteen till 1:30 pm and then I left the parliament."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."