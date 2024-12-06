RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Uddhav's close aide has a message for Fadnavis

December 06, 2024  15:50
Milind Narvekar, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and close aide of party president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday extended his good wishes to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for taking over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. 

 In a story on Instagram, Narvekar, whose party is the largest political formation in the opposition in the newly-elected assembly, also wished Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Ajit Pawar (NCP). Notably, no major leader from the opposition, including Thackeray, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress head Nana Patole, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government on December 5 in Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

 In another story on Instagram, Narvekar paid rich respects to social reformer Dr B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'. PTI
