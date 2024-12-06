Students march for removing mosque in UP college





About 500 students carrying saffron flags and raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans assembled at the college gate on Friday.





However, a large police force already present there prevented them from entering the college, officials said.





The development came days after tension gripped the college when a section of students on Tuesday recited Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque when namaaz was being offered there, prompting the police to detain seven persons for a brief period.





Former student union leader Vivekanand Singh contented that since the land for the tomb does not belong to the Waqf Board, it should be removed from the campus.





"The students and alumni of the college together staged a protest demanding removal of the tomb from the campus. But the police did not allow us to enter the college. If namaaz can be offered at the tomb, students should also be allowed to recite Hanuman Chalisa there," Singh said.





Assistant commissioner of police (Cantt), Vidush Saxena, said, "Adequate police force was deployed at the college gate. A group of students came to express their views, with some of them turning a little aggressive. But police calmed them down." -- PTI

