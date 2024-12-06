RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release mid 2025: Aamir Khan

December 06, 2024  16:22
image
Superstar Aamir Khan has given an update on his next film "Sitaare Zameen Par", saying the movie will come out in theatres by mid-2025. The upcoming film is a sequel to Khan's 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. 

 Khan, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, said the film will start post-production later this month. "We are coming to the post-production later this month... We would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year," the 59-year-old actor told American news outlet Deadline on the sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

 Khan said though "Sitaare Zameen Par" is a sequel to "Taare Zameen Par but the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up. 

 "Taare Zameen Par" followed the story of an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Khan played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential. 

 "It's a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. It is saying same things. Actually, it's a lot more," he said. -- PTI
