'Sitaare Zameen Par' to release mid 2025: Aamir Khan





Khan, who has been on an acting break since the release of his 2022 film Laal Singh Chaddha, said the film will start post-production later this month. "We are coming to the post-production later this month... We would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year," the 59-year-old actor told American news outlet Deadline on the sidelines of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.





Khan said though "Sitaare Zameen Par" is a sequel to "Taare Zameen Par but the original movie's characters won't appear in the follow-up.





"Taare Zameen Par" followed the story of an eight-year-old gifted boy Ishaan. Khan played the role of his art teacher who discovers that the child has dyslexia and helps him realise his true potential.





"It's a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot. Thematically, it is a sequel to 'Taare Zameen Par'. It is saying same things. Actually, it's a lot more," he said. -- PTI

Superstar Aamir Khan has given an update on his next film "Sitaare Zameen Par", saying the movie will come out in theatres by mid-2025. The upcoming film is a sequel to Khan's 2007 movie "Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim.