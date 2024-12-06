RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Shinde wants home from BJP, talks on: Sena MLA

December 06, 2024  21:18
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde/File image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has demanded the crucial home department from the BJP and talks on portfolio allocation are in the progress, Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale said on Friday. 

Gogavale, an aide of Shinde who heads the Shiv Sena, said the cabinet expansion is likely to take place between December 11 and 16, just ahead of the winter session of the state legislature. 

The winter session of the legislature will start in Nagpur, the state's second capital, from December 16. 

"When Devendra Fadnavis was the deputy chief minister (in Shinde-led government), he also held the home department. Saheb (Shinde) has demanded the home and talks (on portfolio allocation) are in progress," Gogavale said. 

Asked to whom the demand was made, Gogavale said it was probably Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

The MLA from Mahad in Raigad district maintained that attempts are being made to change the portfolios held by the Shiv Sena in the previous Mahayuti government. 

Gogavale hoped the talks on portfolio allocation would be over in the next two days. -- PTI
