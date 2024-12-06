RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex waits with beating heart for RBI policy

December 06, 2024  10:01
The top gainers in the markets yesterday
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned highly volatile trade in early trade on Friday ahead of the announcement of the RBI monetary policy. 

 The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 75.16 points to 81,690.70 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 25.45 points to 24,682.95. Both the benchmark equity indices were later trading between highs and lows.

 From the 30-share pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. ITC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,539.91 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. -- PTI
