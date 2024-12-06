Sensex waits with beating heart for RBI policy





The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 75.16 points to 81,690.70 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dipped 25.45 points to 24,682.95. Both the benchmark equity indices were later trading between highs and lows.





From the 30-share pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were among the laggards. ITC, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel were among the gainers. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,539.91 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. -- PTI

