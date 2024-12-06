RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RBI keeps policy rate unchanged, cuts GDP forecast to 6.6%

December 06, 2024  10:56
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the 11th time in a row but sharply lowered the GDP growth forecast to 6.6 per cent for the current fiscal, as against earlier projection of 7.2 per cent. 

 The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained the status quo on interest rate despite July-September quarter GDP growth falling to 7-quarter low of 5.4 per cent, as against its own projection of 7 per cent. 

 The rate increase cycle was paused in April last year after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022. 

 Announcing the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent while keeping policy stance unchanged at neutral. He said MPC will remain watchful of incoming macroeconomic data for future action. 

 The RBI sharply cut the GDP growth projection to 6.6 per cent from the earlier level of 7.2 per cent, while raising inflation target to 4.8 per cent from the previous projection of 4.5 per cent for the current fiscal. -- PTI
