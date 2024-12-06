RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


RBI efforts focused on keeping inflation horse on tight leash: Das

December 06, 2024  16:44
The Reserve Bank's efforts are focused on keeping the inflation horse under a "tight leash", Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday as the central bank opted for a status quo in policy rates for the 11th consecutive time, belying voices demanding a rate cut to support growth.

 The balance between inflation and growth has gotten "unsettled", Das said, referring to the lower-than-expected 5.4 per cent GDP expansion and price rise shooting beyond 6 per cent for October, and added that all the instruments will be deployed to get it back. 

 Das, whose current term as the central bank governor ends in a few days, also called for efforts to ensure that the "credibility" of the flexible inflation targeting regime is "preserved" going forward as well. -- PTI
