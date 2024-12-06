RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Protesting farmers tear-gassed at Shambhu border

December 06, 2024  14:57
Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border. The farmers have announced to march towards the National Capital-Delhi over their various demands. 

A large contingent of farmers gathered at the Shambhu border from where they proposed to march towards Delhi later. Drone visuals from the site showed large groups of farmers converging at the border. 

 At the Shambhu border, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said that there would be a group of 100 farmers who would be marching towards Delhi peacefully and have no intention of breaking the barricades present. Speaking to ANI, Pandher said, "The central and state governments had told the Supreme Court that they had a problem with farmers moving towards Delhi on tractors. A group of 100 farmers will move towards Delhi peacefully. We have no intention of breaking the barricades. We hope that the government allows us to move towards Delhi and protest peacefully. The doors for talk are open from the farmers side. We have been saying that if the government wants to talk, then they show us the letter of the the central government or the CM's office of Haryana or Punjab."
