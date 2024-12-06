PM Modi pays tributes to Ambedkar on death anniversary





"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" the PM shared.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the main architect of the Constitution, B R Ambedkar, on his death anniversary, saying his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.