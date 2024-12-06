Myntra launches 30-minute 'M-Now'





Already applicable on a wide collection of 10,000 styles, across fashion, beauty, accessories and home, the one-of-its-kind expedited delivery feature is slated to be scaled to over 1 lakh styles in the next 3-4 months. With this, Myntra is now among the first vertical players of scale globally to start delivering fashion at hyper speed.





"Together with the brands, M-Now will play a transformative role in advancing our collective mission to expand fashion possibilities and reshape India's lifestyle shopping experience,' said Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra.





"This is just the beginning, and as we advance in our M-Now journey, Myntra will continue to sharpen the offering on multiple fronts, including selection and the speed promise," Sinha said.





Myntra is part of the Flipkart Group, which is owned by US retailer Walmart. It competes with Amazon Fashion, Reliance Ajio and other online fashion retailers to tap the fashion e-commerce market of India, which is projected to expand from $16-17 billion today to an estimated $40-45 billion by 2028.





-- Peerzada Abrar/Business Standard

