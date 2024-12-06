RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Myanmar man arrested with Rs 1.24 cr in cash from Mizoram

December 06, 2024  23:59
image
A Myanmarese national was arrested with Rs 1.24 crore in cash from east Mizoram's Champhai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

The arrest was made from Ngur village on the basis of intelligence inputs, it said.

The accused was identified as Lianbiaksang (26), it added.

In another operation, the Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 244.5 gram of heroin and 2.28 kg of yaba tablets, together worth Rs. 8.57 crore, from three persons at Mualkawi village of the district on Thursday, it said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shinde was unwilling to join govt, says party leader
LIVE! Shinde was unwilling to join govt, says party leader

Can India do a Perth-like turnaround in Adelaide?
Can India do a Perth-like turnaround in Adelaide?

'We feel slightly behind the game now but there certainly won't be any letting up and certainly won't be any surrendering.'

Farmers marching to Delhi tear-gassed; internet shut
Farmers marching to Delhi tear-gassed; internet shut

A 'jatha' of 101 farmers Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.

Students march for removal of mosque from UP college
Students march for removal of mosque from UP college

Students at Udai Pratap College in Varanasi, India, protested demanding the removal of a mosque located on the campus. The protest came after tensions arose when a section of students recited Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque while prayers...

Class XII student shoots MP principal dead; arrested
Class XII student shoots MP principal dead; arrested

A Class XII student in Madhya Pradesh allegedly shot dead the principal of his school after being admonished for coming late. The student and his classmate escaped on the principal's scooter after the incident. Police are investigating...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances