Modiji sansad me aao: Rahul demands Adani probe





Taking to social media platform Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Modi ji sansad me aao, Adani par jaanch se mat ghabrao (Modi ji come to Parliament, don't be afraid of investigation)."





Congress along with their INDIA bloc allies have been persistent with their demand of discussing Adani's indictment by United States since the beginning of Winter Session.





Earlier in the day, Opposition MPs wore masks symbolising their protest over the Adani issue which mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai." Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were also seen holding a copy of the Constitution in their hand. -- ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asking him to attend the Winter Session of Parliament and not to be "afraid" of investigation on Adani.