Markets snap five-day rally





After oscillating between highs and lows during the day, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 56.74 points or 0.07 per cent to finally settle at 81,709.12. Intra-day, it gyrated 419.72 points, hitting a high of 81,925.91 and a low of 81,506.19. In the past five trading days, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,722.12 points or 3.44 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 30.60 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 24,677.80. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a highly volatile trade on Friday, snapping their five-day rally, after the Reserve Bank of India kept the policy rate unchanged but sharply cut the FY25 GDP growth forecast.